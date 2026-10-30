Barcelona prioritising 2027 move for Josko Gvardiol

Barcelona have identified Manchester City defensive mainstay Josko Gvardiol as a priority target for 2027.

Barcelona have identified Josko Gvardiol as their preferred defensive target for 2027, with sporting director Deco considering a move for the Manchester City defender as Hansi Flick looks to strengthen his backline.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Croatian international is the leading name on a four-man shortlist that also includes Alessandro Bastoni, Lisandro Martinez, and Natan. The Catalan giants had enjoyed an impressive run of 11 consecutive victories, including nine in La Liga and two in the Champions League, before suffering back-to-back defeats against PSG and Real Madrid.

Those results have prompted the club’s technical department to reassess their defensive options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows, with Barcelona keen to add greater quality and depth to their defence after the recent setbacks exposed weaknesses in Flick’s squad.

Gvardiol is considered the ideal candidate. The 24-year-old joined Manchester City from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £77 million and has established himself as one of the most versatile defenders in European football.

Why Gvardiol would be a dream signing for Barcelona

Barcelona are understood to particularly want a left-footed central defender who can partner Pau Cubarsi and help the team build attacks from the back. Gvardiol’s composure in possession, physical qualities and ability to defend in a high line make him an attractive option.

He is comfortable operating both as a centre-back and left-back, offering the tactical flexibility that Flick values. His versatility could become even more valuable if the in-demand Alejandro Balde leaves Camp Nou. Gvardiol could therefore address two positions with a single signing.

However, persuading Manchester City to sell the Croatian international will be extremely difficult. He signed a contract extension last summer that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until June 2031, leaving the Premier League giants in a strong negotiating position.

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Manchester City’s ongoing financial disciplinary proceedings. A severe sporting sanction could potentially force the Premier League club to consider major departures and creating an opportunity for Deco to pursue Gvardiol.

Bastoni, Martinez, and Natan remain alternative options if a deal for the City defender proves unrealistic. However, Gvardiol appears to be the priority as Barcelona look for a long-term defensive solution. A move next summer would still require considerable financial investment, but his ability to strengthen both the centre-back and left-back positions makes him an especially attractive target.