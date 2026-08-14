Tottenham offer £85 million to sign Savinho from Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to sign 22-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho after submitting an improved bid to Manchester City.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Savinho remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, with the 22-year-old out-of-favour Manchester City winger their primary target.

Per Globo Esporte, Tottenham’s latest bid to sign the disgruntled South American winger is worth £85 million, with the player pushing to leave Manchester City in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. However, the report has noted that the Citizens have been playing hardball over a sale, with Spurs awaiting a response after making the improved proposal.

Savinho and his Manchester City misery

Savinho has endured a frustrating time since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth £30.8 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old winger arrived at the Etihad with hype surrounding him after an impressive loan stint with another sister club, Girona, in the 2023/24 season. However, after impressing with his creative output in his debut season, he saw his participation significantly curtailed during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian international managed only 1,502 minutes across 36 outings in all competitions this term, contributing four goals and three assists. With established players like Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ahead of him in the pecking order, he faces an uphill battle for regular game time. Despite that, his stock remains high, with Tottenham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tottenham finally seal a deal this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise after Pep Guardiola blocked a deal. The continued interest makes logical sense, as the Lilywhites have pined for a productive wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min nearly 12 months ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a volatile spell with the North London club.

Several versatile attackers, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with the Manchester City playmaker remaining a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the North Londoners are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the Brazilian international.

With Enzo Maresca reportedly ready to sanction the youngster’s departure, a deal has appeared to be a matter of if, not when. Tottenham will hope that after coming close to Manchester City’s valuation with a bid worth £85 million, they can seal a deal before the 2026/27 season begins.