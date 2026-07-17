Tottenham ready to sell Richarlison as Juventus join race

Juventus have entered the race for Richarlison as he nears an exit from Tottenham, with a price point set for the Brazilian’s departure.

Juventus are reportedly in the race for Richarlison, with Tottenham having set an asking price of €20–25 million for the Brazilian to leave Spurs this summer, according to Gazzetta. The Brazilian is widely expected to leave Spurs this summer with a year left on his deal.

An unnamed Turkish club and Everton have been linked, though neither option has gained recent traction. A reported offer from Turkey emerged in early July, while Everton were mooted in May, but the player’s camp are now exploring other options.

Juventus in the market

Juventus are frantically searching for a striker after Dusan Vlahović’s expected departure. Vlahović’s expected departure and underperforming alternatives (Lois Openda and Jonathan David) make addressing the striker position urgent for the Serie A side.

Randal Kolo Muani is Juventus’ preferred target, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that talks are still underway with PSG. However, the Bianconeri are still well short of matching PSG’s €50 million valuation for the French forward.

At €20–25 million, Richarlison is considerably cheaper than Kolo Muani. The Brazilian’s availability could tempt Juventus into a move if negotiations with PSG falter.

Can Richarlison revive his form?

Doubts persist about Richarlison’s ability to rediscover form at Juventus after four unproductive years at Tottenham. While Kolo Muani remains their priority, Juventus could consider a move for Richarlison if they fail to agree a deal for the PSG forward.

Over the last few years, Juventus have struggled badly with their strikers, and the expected departure of Vlahovic would be a particular blow, given that the Serbian has at least performed occasionally. However, they could rely on Richarlison’s experience and, for the price he is available, make a move for the Brazilian.

There will be doubts over whether he can rediscover his form at Juventus after an underwhelming four-year spell at Tottenham. While Kolo Muani is clearly their priority, they could consider a move for Richarlison if they fail to agree a deal for the PSG forward.