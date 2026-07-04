Unnamed club submits offer for Richarlison

Richarlison is the subject of an offer from an unnamed club, as the Brazilian’s future at Tottenham hangs in the balance during a summer of change.

Richarlison is the subject of a reported offer from an unnamed club, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, as the Brazilian striker weighs his future at Tottenham amid a summer of transfer change. The north London club’s transfer activity has intensified under Roberto De Zerbi, and Richarlison’s position in the squad remains uncertain.

Per Sabuncuoglu, an unnamed side has reportedly submitted an offer for the Brazilian. Sabuncuoglu has hinted at the possibility of the club being from Turkey, though he was unable to confirm its identity. His latest updates are expected to clarify the suitor’s details and Richarlison’s response.

Richarlison’s spell at Tottenham since his big-money move from Everton in 2022 has been largely underwhelming. Despite posting 32 goals and 15 assists in more than 130 appearances, those numbers fall short of expectations for a striker at a top-six club. His departure would accelerate De Zerbi’s overhaul and free resources for a higher-profile forward.

For the last year or so, Richarlison has attracted repeated transfer interest, yet has remained in north London. He proved decisive at the end of the season, with his goals helping Tottenham avoid an unfortunate relegation and secure safety on the final day. With a year left on his contract and no talk of a new deal, Spurs are expected to entertain offers for the 29-year-old.

Richarlison has been linked with Everton in recent reports, though those links have cooled. Brazilian clubs, including Flamengo, have also registered interest. However, a Turkish move would represent a significant step down in the European hierarchy and may not appeal to the forward.

Spurs target reinforcements upfront

Tottenham are already planning their offensive upgrade, with Dominic Solanke expected to remain and lead the line. Recent links to Eli Junior Kroupi underscore Spurs’ ambition, though Arsenal and PSG are also competing for the Bournemouth attacker.

Brian Brobbey’s name has also been mentioned in connection with Spurs, per reports. The Sunderland forward represents a solid alternative if Tottenham pursue a deal. Overall, the north Londoners are targeting a new striker, and Richarlison remains the likeliest departure. Should he leave, Tottenham could command a competitive fee.