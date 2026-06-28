Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa eyeing Brian Brobbey move

Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa have all entered the race to sign Dutch striker Brian Brobbey from Sunderland.

Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Brian Brobbey’s situation due to his impressive form in recent months. He scored 7 goals for Sunderland last season, and has found the back of the net three times in the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.

The powerful 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards on the market after catching the eye with a string of strong performances for club and country. According to reports from German outlet Fussball Daten, several English clubs are keeping tabs on Brobbey, while Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart are also interested in bringing him to Germany.

Brobbey has built a reputation as a physically dominant centre-forward capable of bullying defenders while also leading the press from the front. His pace, strength and intelligent movement have made him a target for clubs looking to strengthen their attack.

Manchester United’s long-standing admiration for Brobbey, dating back to Erik ten Hag’s tenure, has been rekindled by his recent performances. The Red Devils remain among the suitors, alongside Chelsea, who are assessing him as a prospect to add physicality and pressing intensity to its attack. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also monitoring Brobbey, with both clubs assessing him as a fit for their high-energy systems.

Sunderland not too keen on a summer sale

Despite the growing interest, any move will be far from straightforward. Brobbey’s current club are reluctant to lose one of their most valuable assets and are determined to retain him. The Dutchman remains under a long-term contract with Sunderland, strengthening their negotiating position should formal offers arrive later in the window.

The 24-year-old striker’s stock has risen significantly thanks to his performances on the international stage, where he has demonstrated the qualities that have attracted attention from some of England’s biggest clubs. Scouts have reportedly noted his ability to occupy defenders, link play, create chances and score goals. Brobbey is valued at around €55 million this summer.

For now, no official bids have been submitted. As Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Aston Villa monitor Brobbey’s availability, Stuttgart’s parallel interest ensures a competitive summer race, with his Sunderland’s long-term contract and reluctance to sell likely to shape the final outcome.