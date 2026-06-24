Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham vying for Brian Brobbey

Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 24-year-old Dutch striker Brian Brobbey from Sunderland this summer.

According to an update by TEAMtalk, a summer move for Brian Brobbey will be an uphill task for Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur due to Sunderland’s stance on his future. The Black Cats reportedly have “no intention of sanctioning a sale and will do all in their power to retain the 14-times capped Netherlands star” beyond the ongoing transfer window.

How has Brian Brobbey fared in the Premier League?

Brian Brobbey has finally landed on his feet after joining Sunderland from Ajax in a deal worth €25 million last summer. The Dutchman had lost his way after his first spell with the Eredivisie giants ended, back when he was among the world’s most promising young strikers. However, the 24-year-old struggled in his spells with RB Leipzig and Ajax (upon returning from Leipzig) before moving to the Premier League.

While not an undisputed first-choice starter, Brobbey was impressive in his 33 outings, amassing 2,029 minutes of game time while contributing 8 goals and 1 assist, producing a rate of a goal contribution every 225 minutes. The Dutch striker has also been hot off the gates at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a brace in the Netherlands’ 5-2 win over Sweden on Matchday 2. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa may pursue a striker this summer, as Tammy Abraham reportedly faces an uncertain future at Villa Park despite arriving less than six months ago. With Ollie Watkins on the wrong side of 30, the Villans need a quality alternative to the English international, which Brobbey can become if he continues on his current career trajectory.

Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Joshua Zirkzee faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Brobbey can thus arrive as Benjamin Sesko’s alternative, with his powerful style of play making him a viable substitute.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites also hold a long-standing interest in Brobbey. With Randal Kolo Muani returning to Paris Saint-Germain after an indifferent loan spell, the North London giants need a long-term replacement. The Dutchman is thus an option worth considering after his Premier League acclimatisation.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands international is also a target for Chelsea, with the race to sign him intensifying. However, convincing Sunderland to sell remains a tall order for his prospective suitors, and a summer departure may not be on the cards unless the Dutch striker pushes for an exit.