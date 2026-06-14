Enzo Maresca ready to sell Savinho to seal Iliman Ndiaye move

Manchester City attacker Savinho has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Enzo Maresca would be willing to sanction Savinho’s departure, and he has already found a replacement. The update claims that he would be prepared to sign the Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye as a replacement for the Brazilian.

Ndiaye has been outstanding since joining the club, and there is no doubt that the 26-year-old would be a very useful option. The opportunity to join Manchester City will be quite exciting for the Everton star, and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table. Ndiaye scored 6 goals and picked up 3 assists in the league in the recently concluded season.

Manchester City signed Savinho for a fee of €40 million, and they should be able to recoup that kind of money from his departure. The player has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks. They need more quality on the flanks, and signing the 22-year-old would be ideal.

Meanwhile, the South American attacker has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Manchester City, and he needs to play more often. Leaving the club would be ideal for him. He should look to join a team where he will be a guaranteed starter.

The Brazilian attacker will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football. It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City can secure a move for him this summer.

Ndiaye will be tempted to join Man City

Ndiaye has shown his quality in the Premier League with Everton, and he will be excited about taking the next step. The opportunity to join one of the best clubs in the country will be hard to turn down. Manchester City could provide him with UEFA Champions League football next season, and he would be able to fight for major trophies with them as well.

The 26-year-old Senegalese international has been a key player for Everton, and they will not make it easy for him to move on. Manchester City will have to pay a premium to get the deal done. However, recent reports have suggested that Everton are relaxed on his future despite the links with high-profile clubs.