Tottenham advance talks to sign Savinho in £60 million deal

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign 22-year-old Manchester City winger Savinho ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Manchester City winger Savinho in a deal worth around £60 million, according to the Daily Mail. The North London club have revived their interest in the Brazilian winger ahead of next season.

Savinho, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2024 from Troyes, was keen on joining Spurs last summer, but the Manchester-based club eventually blocked the move. During initial talks, City demanded over £70 million for the 22-year-old, seeking funds to sign another world-class winger. However, they are now expected to be more receptive to negotiations for a lower fee.

Though he contributed 16 goals in just over 3,000 minutes during an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, his future became uncertain following Antoine Semenyo’s arrival from Bournemouth. Limited to just over 1,500 minutes of first-team football in the 2025/26 season, Savinho’s prospects dimmed. With City now reportedly pursuing Iliman Ndiaye, the path for the Brazilian’s exit could open up.

Savinho could finally get his Tottenham move

Tottenham, who narrowly avoided relegation in the 2025/26 season, are now looking to bolster Roberto De Zerbi’s squad in the summer transfer window, and they are once again pushing to sign the Brazilian attacker. Since the player was keen on joining them last summer as well, personal terms are unlikely to be a problem. Manchester City are also expected to be more open to negotiations this time around.

Savinho could prove to be a great addition to Spurs. The left-footed playmaker is capable enough to feature on either flank, and he loves to take on defenders. His dribbling, elite ball-carrying, and creative vision could make Tottenham a lot more threatening going forward.

Since Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert are the only two out-and-out wingers in De Zerbi’s squad, Savinho could solve quite a few problems for them. While the 2025/26 season did not go according to plan for him, he did enjoy a promising debut campaign, which suggests adjusting to life at Spurs won’t be much of a problem for him.