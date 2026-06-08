Manchester City eyeing summer move for Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester City will look to sign 39-cap Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye from Everton in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Iliman Ndiaye is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Everton mainstay.

However, the report has not revealed whether the Toffees are open to sanctioning his sale, though it has mentioned that a sale will help them “achieve a significant capital gain” and recover funds” for the upcoming transfer window.

Iliman Ndiaye and his time with Everton so far

Iliman Ndiaye has established himself as one of the most underrated attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the 26-year-old attacker was slow off the blocks, he has become an undisputed first-choice starter under the tutelage of David Moyes.

The 39-cap Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 32 Premier League outings. Meanwhile, Ndiaye’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Manchester City will among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Iliman Ndiaye has been on Manchester City’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is understandable, even though Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo have impressed with their performances from the flanks. However, Savinho faces an uncertain future at the Etihad amid his links with Tottenham Hotspur.

Recent reports have claimed that the Brazilian international is keen on joining Tottenham. That will force the City to return to the market for a wide attacker for a second successive transfer window, with Ndiaye a viable target due to his pace and creative output, which directly replaces Savinho’s output.

With Everton struggling to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in recent years, selling Ndiaye will bring some much-needed profit. However, City may face stiff competition for the 26-year-old attacker’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with local rivals Manchester United.