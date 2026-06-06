Savinho determined to join Tottenham this summer

Manchester City winger Savinho has no interest in moving away from the Premier League and wants to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by ESPN Brazil, Savinho is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Manchester City winger.

The report by ESPN Brazil has revealed that the North London giants have established contact to discuss a possible summer move. With the young South American attacker eager to remain in the Premier League, a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may be on the cards.

How has Savinho fared at Manchester City?

Savinho has endured a frustrating journey since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth €40 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old winger’s creative output was impressive in his debut season despite irregular game time, but his productivity and participation have deteriorated significantly during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian international managed only 1,502 minutes across 36 outings in all competitions this term, contributing four goals and three assists. With established players like Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ahead of the player in the pecking order, he faces an uphill battle for regular game time. Despite that, his stock remains high, with Tottenham among prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tottenham return with a bid this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites have pursued a productive wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min nearly 12 months ago. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a volatile spell with the North London club.

Several versatile attackers, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s radar, with Savinho also a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the struggling Londoners are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the Brazilian international.

However, the report has not mentioned Manchester City’s asking price, which will be the driving factor in determining how negotiations follow in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, the player’s desire to remain in the Premier League is a much-needed shot in the arm for Tottenham as they continue rebuilding their squad after signing Andrew Robertson in a Bosman move.