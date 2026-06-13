Everton undeterred despite stalled contract talks and Manchester United links

Everton are reportedly unconcerned about the growing interest in star attacker Iliman Ndiaye and remain confident over a renewal.

Everton remain confident over securing a contract renewal for star attacker Iliman Ndiaye, despite growing interest from Manchester United and other top clubs. According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club are reportedly unconcerned about links to other sides and believe they can persuade Ndiaye to extend his deal.

Iliman Ndiaye has certainly attracted attention from top clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among those reportedly keen. The latter has been more prominently linked since the season concluded. Ndiaye scored six goals and provided three assists across 32 appearances last season, demonstrating his importance as the focal point of Everton’s attacking play beyond what raw statistics alone convey.

Everton to keep Iliman Ndiaye?

Everton had no plans to sell Ndiaye when interest first emerged at the start of the year, and their stance has not shifted. The Toffees remain relaxed about the Senegal international’s situation amid reports of a contract standoff. The club’s confidence is underpinned by the fact that Ndiaye remains under contract until 2029, affording Everton significant leverage in any negotiation.

With premium wingers commanding high fees across the market, the Merseyside club are in a strong position to reject overtures from suitors and pursue a contract extension during the summer window or throughout the forthcoming campaign.

Given the prices being quoted for wingers across the market, Everton are expected to demand a substantial fee should any club attempt to sign the 26-year-old World Cup-bound attacker. A strong World Cup showing with Senegal could further elevate his profile and asking price, making him a high-value target for any club willing to meet Everton’s valuation.

Will Manchester United try for Iliman Ndiaye?

There have been strong reports stating that Manchester United are in the mix to bring in another wide attacker following their outlay in the summer of 2025. The idea is to sign someone capable of playing on both flanks, and Ndiaye fits the bill.

Manchester United are indeed looking closely at Ndiaye, according to multiple sources, which aligns with their need for a new wide attacker. However, given the challenges around the Senegal international, the Red Devils could move away and look at alternatives that are readily available in the market.