Manchester City unwilling to pay £120 million to sign Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City are unlikely to pay the £120 million demanded by Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez, although an approach remains a possibility.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are unlikely to meet Chelsea’s £120 million valuation for Enzo Fernandez, though a deal remains possible. The Argentine midfielder has yet to clarify his immediate future at Stamford Bridge, as Enzo Maresca seeks additional midfielders before the window closes.

Enzo Fernandez’s future at Chelsea remains up in the air amid months of speculation over whether he will stay or leave. So far, there has been no indication that the midfielder is eager to continue at Stamford Bridge, with the club reportedly open to selling him if they can secure their desired fee of £120 million.

In a market that has seen several midfielders sold for inflated prices, Chelsea believe Fernandez is worth £120 million. They also invested more than £100 million when signing him from Benfica in January 2023 and will look to make a decent profit on their investment.

Manchester City’s Enzo Fernandez stance

Manchester City are in the mix for Fernandez, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca potentially the driving force behind the move. However, the club are unwilling to pay £120 million; their ceiling remains unclear, as Manchester City would like to understand further if there’s an alternative price point that would entice Chelsea.

Maresca is bolstering midfield; key exits loom, Bernardo Silva has departed, and Rodri is reportedly destined for Barcelona. Fernandez is a player the Italian clearly admires, and earlier reports suggested that the Argentine could be open to joining Manchester City.

Manchester City’s midfield rebuild

Few Manchester City fans would have envisaged the need for a complete midfield rebuild, yet the club appears to be heading in that direction. The departures have increased the need for new midfield options at the Etihad, with Tijjani Reijnders reportedly considering his future amid links with Nottingham Forest.

Alex Scott has reportedly been linked in recent days, with the Bournemouth star a potentially cheaper alternative to Fernandez, albeit with a significant price tag of his own. Manchester City are closer to completing a deal for Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi as a replacement for Rodri; Fernandez interest hinges on Chelsea lowering their £120 million asking price.