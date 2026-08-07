Nottingham Forest told to pay £60 million to sign Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City will demand £60 million to part ways with 28-year-old Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tijjani Reijnders is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

Per TEAMtalk, Manchester City will not stand in the Dutchman’s way, and they have slapped a price tag of £60 million on him. However, despite that, a summer move remains an uphill task, as Reijnders would “prefer to remain at a club competing in European competition”.

Tijjani Reijnders and his Manchester City woes

Tijjani Reijnders has seen his stock reduce since joining Manchester City from AC Milan in a deal worth £46.5 million last summer. The 28-year-old hit the ground running at the Etihad and scored on his Premier League debut. However, he gradually fell in the pecking order in the second half of his debut season.

The Dutch midfielder has registered seven goals and eight assists in 3,081 minutes of game time in 50 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City thus far. However, due to his reduced involvement towards the end of the 2025/26 season, his position at Manchester City is precarious. The situation has piqued the attention of several clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Tijjani Reijnders aligns with the club’s search for a top-class midfielder. The Tricky Trees are navigating the market for a long-term replacement for Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City in a record move earlier this summer. The Englishman’s departure has created a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the City Ground.

Oliver Glasner is seeking a midfielder who can partner effectively while contributing on the ball and remaining solid out of possession. Reijnders demonstrated consistent form and ball-carrying ability during his time at AC Milan, and he possesses the qualities to thrive under Glasner.

However, the stumbling block remains the Dutch midfielder’s insistence on playing European football, a demand Nottingham Forest must convince him they can satisfy after the 2026/27 season. Without that, a deal cannot materialise, even if they are ready to pay £60 million to sign him from Manchester City.