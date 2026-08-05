Nottingham Forest eyeing summer move for Tijjani Reijnders

Nottingham Forest are exploring an ambitious move for Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as Oliver Glasner looks to add more experience and creativity to his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest endured a difficult campaign near the bottom of the table, and Oliver Glasner is determined to reduce the risk of becoming involved in a fresh relegation battle after replacing Vitor Pereira. Strengthening central midfield has consequently become a priority, with Reijnders emerging as one of the most eye-catching names on the club’s shortlist.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Forest have registered an interest in the Netherlands international. Newcastle United also monitored the 28-year-old earlier in the summer, although they did not progress towards a formal move.

Forest assessing £55 million deal

Reijnders joined Manchester City from AC Milan for £46.5 million last summer, but his first campaign at the Etihad did not develop exactly as hoped. The midfielder made 47 appearances across all competitions, although many came from the bench.

He was also regularly used in a deeper role that limited his ability to carry the ball forward and influence attacks closer to the opposition’s penalty area. Despite those difficulties, Reijnders still produced seven goals and eight assists, demonstrating the attacking quality that made him one of Serie A’s most highly regarded midfielders during his time with Milan.

Forest are reportedly considering a proposal worth around £55 million. Such a fee would allow City to record a quick profit while giving the player the opportunity to secure a more prominent role elsewhere.

Reijnders open to greater responsibility

The Dutch international is understood to be open to assessing his options if Manchester City cannot offer more regular starts. Reijnders is at his best when operating as a progressive central midfielder, using his close control and athleticism to break lines and support attacks. A leading role at the City Ground could therefore prove attractive after a season in which he was not consistently deployed in his preferred position.

Atletico Madrid previously considered a move, but their interest cooled after City reportedly demanded around £60 million. Forest would still need to convince Reijnders that their sporting project represents the right next step. Moving from Manchester City to a club that finished in the bottom half would be a significant change, even if regular football and a central tactical role were guaranteed.

Reijnders is one of several high-profile targets being considered as Glasner reshapes the squad. Forest are also working on a deal for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande and remain interested in Chelsea striker Liam Delap.

This would be a remarkable signing for Nottingham Forest, but convincing Reijnders may prove harder than agreeing a fee with Manchester City. His technical quality, attacking output and experience would immediately transform Glasner’s midfield. Forest can offer the regular role he lacked at City, yet they will need to demonstrate that their ambitions extend beyond avoiding relegation.