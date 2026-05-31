Atletico Madrid express interest in Tijjani Reijnders

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing 27-year-old Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City this summer.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to move on to play more often. According to a report by Sky Sports, Atletico Madrid could provide him with an exit route, having registered their interest in him.

Joining Atletico Madrid could be an excellent option for him. They are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the Netherlands international is likely to get more opportunities with the Colchoneros if they further their reported interest in him.

The Dutchman started the season well with Manchester City, but eventually fell down the pecking order. However, Manchester City will bring in a new manager after Pep Guardiola’s departure, with Enzo Maresca reportedly expected to arrive at the Etihad. So, a second chance for Reijnders at the club is not out of the question.

Reijnders could be a superb addition for Atletico Madrid

The 27-year-old scored seven goals from the midfield this season, and he picked up eight assists as well. There is no doubt that he is a quality player. However, he never managed to convince Pep Guardiola and played just over 1,600 minutes in the Premier League. So, he will be eager to play more often at this stage of his career.

Reijnders is a technically gifted midfielder who possesses the quality to progress the ball from the central areas and arrive late in the box to score. With those qualities, he could be an asset for Manchester City in the right system.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down, especially if they are willing to offer him regular opportunities. However, for now, the former AC Milan midfielder will focus on succeeding at the upcoming World Cup with his country and will look to sort out his future after that.

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He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. He has the quality to be a leading midfielder in a top team. Meanwhile, Manchester City paid around €55 million to sign the Dutchman, and they will look to recoup as much as possible if they decide to sanction his departure. It is unclear whether Atletico Madrid are willing to pay that kind of money for the player.