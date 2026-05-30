Atletico Madrid eyeing summer move for Tijjani Reijnders

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be interested in bringing struggling Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in during the summer.

Tijjani Reijnders has had a tough first season in England, following his ups and downs with Manchester City. As per Fichajes, the Dutch midfielder could angle for an exit to re-establish himself elsewhere, with Atletico Madrid interested in exploring a deal for the Dutchman.

Tijjani Reijnders made his €55 million move from AC Milan to Manchester City last summer and had a bright start under Pep Guardiola. However, the former Barcelona boss barely used him in the second half of the season when the team faltered late in their title challenge, though they did win two domestic cups to cap off a mildly respectable season.

The Dutchman is clearly struggling for relevance in Manchester, which has led to speculation over his future. His long-term contract gives the Premier League giants plenty of power to demand a significant fee, which might be more than the €55 million they paid last summer. There is significant interest, as per reports, including from a few clubs within England itself.

Why are Atletico Madrid chasing Reijnders?

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a mini-overhaul of their squad, which could see Diego Simeone bring in players hungry for success. They are reportedly in the race for soon-to-be free agent Bernardo Silva, and now there is the possibility of chasing his Manchester City teammate Reijnders.

Tactically, Reijnders’s ability to operate across all areas of midfield, as well as his eye for crucial goals, would suit what Simeone wants from a central midfielder. More importantly, he could have an influential role to play, but all eyes will be on Manchester City’s asking price for the struggling midfielder.

Will Tijjani Reijnders leave Manchester City?

The change of guard at Manchester City has seen long-time manager Guardiola depart at the end of the season, with Enzo Maresca widely expected to replace him. Reijnders’s future at the Etihad will depend on what the Italian wants from him, as the 27-year-old Dutchman could assess his options if his role does not change.

Atletico Madrid are a compatible team for the Manchester City midfielder to re-establish his career, although he should ideally gauge other offers on the table. Overall, leaving the Premier League giants in search of a more prominent role elsewhere is possible, and Simeone will hope to take advantage of the situation.