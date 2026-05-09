Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United eye surprise move for Tijjani Reijnders

A host of Premier League teams would be interested in exploring a move for Tijjani Reijnders if he were to leave Manchester City.

Tijjani Reijnders could evaluate his immediate future at Manchester City, with a summer decision set to arrive. Should he decide on leaving, Caught Offside names a few teams like Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United who might be interested in signing the disgruntled Dutch midfielder.

Tijjani Reijnders was seen as a progressive signing as far as Manchester City are concerned, and the move worked out for the club in the first half of the season. The Dutchman arrived in a €55 million deal from AC Milan, and while he hit the ground running, things have gone downhill in the last few months.

He is an immense talent of international pedigree, but Pep Guardiola changed his system midway through the campaign to use Rodri and Bernardo Silva as his main midfielders. Even when the former has missed games of late, the Catalan boss has not called upon Reijnders to solve the midfield conundrum, which has cast huge doubts over his future at the club.

With Reijnders not playing much in recent months, speculation has been rife over his future amid links to Juventus, among other teams. There’s the idea that the disgruntled star might look for a way out if his situation does not change at the Etihad, as Manchester City had earlier been uncertain to sell him so soon.

Real Madrid were also linked recently, but there are some English clubs like Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United now showing an interest if Reijnders was to leave Manchester City in the summer. It remains to be seen what kind of decision the midfielder makes over his future, as any deal for those three sides will depend on the price tag put on the Dutchman.

Will Reijnders sign for another Premier League team?

His talent could be utilised at Arsenal to a great extent, but selling him to the north Londoners would represent strengthening a direct rival ahead of the new season. The same cannot be said about Aston Villa or Newcastle United, as the price point might play a key role in any sale.

The report also states that none of Arsenal, Aston Villa or Newcastle United view Reijnders as a priority target by any stretch of the imagination, meaning those teams would only consider a deal if the conditions are right. For now, there are signs that Reijnders might depart Manchester City, as he would not want to constantly sit on the bench and play no part in the season ahead.