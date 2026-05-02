Manchester City reluctant to sell Tijjani Reijnders amid exit links

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window, though the Premier League giants are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Tijjani Reijnders has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester City, particularly in the second half of the 2025/26 season. The Dutch midfielder has started just 17 league matches this campaign and is desperate to secure consistent playing time.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Netherlands international is disgruntled with his situation, but Manchester City have shown no signs of allowing his departure despite his frustrations.

Initially, Reijnders impressed after joining from AC Milan for €55 million, but he has since fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. The former Milan talisman is no longer guaranteed regular minutes, though the club views him as crucial depth if they are to challenge for multiple trophies next season.

At 27 years old, the technically gifted midfielder cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. He has proven his quality in the Premier League and previously excelled with AC Milan, demonstrating he remains capable of competing at elite level. City will need to provide him with a clearer pathway to first-team football if they want to retain him beyond this summer.

Reijnders needs more game time

Playing time is essential for Reijnders’s career development at this stage. With limited league starts this season, the Netherlands international is certain to attract interest from multiple clubs seeking to provide him an escape route should Manchester City make him available. Whether the club ultimately permits his exit remains uncertain.

Guardiola has previously demonstrated willingness to allow players to leave if they believe they need more minutes. The manager has been vocal about respecting player ambitions and has stated he will not stand in the way of departures when players feel their development requires additional playing time.

The challenge for Manchester City is balancing squad depth with player satisfaction. Reijnders possesses the technical quality and experience to compete at the highest level, yet he is underutilized in Guardiola’s system. The Citizens must decide whether offering increased opportunities can restore his confidence and commitment, or whether allowing him to leave serves both parties’ interests.

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