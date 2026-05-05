Real Madrid looking to sign Tijjani Reijnders

Real Madrid Planning €58 Million Move to Sign Manchester City Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders Ahead of the Summer.

Tijjani Reijnders could have a hard think about his future at Manchester City following a diminished role in the last few months. Fichajes reports that Real Madrid are planning on making an offer to bring the Dutch midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu, with a €58 million offer reportedly being planned.

Tijjani Reijnders signed with Manchester City over the summer from AC Milan following a splendid spell in Italy. Big things were expected from the Dutchman, and he did start brightly in the Premier League, occupying a key position under Pep Guardiola.

However, things have gone in a different direction, as Guardiola has barely used him over the last few months, especially during a key part of the campaign. He is now well down the pecking order, which could make the midfielder think hard about his long-term future at the club, amid some reports of interest from elsewhere, as Juventus were linked recently.

The more compelling link comes from Spain, as Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €58 million offer to test Manchester City’s resolve on the player. Florentino Pérez is keen to bolster his midfield ranks and could see the qualities that Reijnders brings to the team.

Reijnders can operate centrally but also make an impact with his creative impetus, as he often did at AC Milan and in the early days at Manchester City. He could bring plenty of qualities the team currently lacks, as the Spanish giants might make an attempt to bring the player to the Bernabeu.

Will Manchester City Sell Tijjani Reijnders?

Real Madrid may be interested in Reijnders at the moment, although they may have wanted Rodri earlier. Manchester City are relaxed about the Spaniard, and there could be a case that he remains at the club — although with the Dutchman, things have changed drastically at the Etihad.

Manchester City are also looking for a new midfielder in the summer, although that could be more along the lines of replacing the departing Bernardo Silva. However, should Reijnders’ situation not improve, there could be a case for his departure, and the interest from Real Madrid would entice any player, including the former AC Milan star.