Juventus in transfer tussle to sign Tijjani Reijnders

Juventus will reportedly look to sign 27-year-old Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad in the coming months by signing a versatile midfielder and have set their sights on the 27-year-old.

However, the Bianconeri will not be the only Serie A outfit chasing the Dutchman’s signature, as he is also a target for other Italian clubs. Meanwhile, Reijnders may leave Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window after struggling for regular game time this season.

Tijjani Reijnders and his AC Milan journey so far

Tijjani Reijnders has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from AC Milan last summer. The 27-year-old arrived at the Etihad amid hype and fanfare surrounding him after an excellent stint with the Rossoneri. However, while the player was hot off the blocks at the Etihad, he has gradually fallen in the pecking order.

The Dutch midfielder has a decent tally of seven goals and eight assists in 2,673 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions. However, Reijnders has played only four of City’s last ten Premier League games, starting none of them. Nevertheless, his declining status at the Etihad has not affected his stock, with Juventus mulling over a summer move.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Tijjani Reijnders is understandable. The Italian heavyweights are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Khephren Thuram faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium amid his links with several Premier League giants. Even if the Frenchman stays, the Bianconeri will need more quality in the middle of the park.

Several candidates, including Bernardo Silva, have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Reijnders also a viable target. Like his Manchester City teammate, the 27-year-old Dutchman’s versatility can make him an asset for the Serie A giants, with his productivity bolstering the team’s prospects in the final third.

However, while the Netherlands international is increasingly frustrated at Manchester City due to a lack of game time, a summer move is not certain, as recent reports have suggested that the Citizens may not sanction his departure. So, Juventus may have an uphill task to land the Dutch midfielder in the coming months.