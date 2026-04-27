Juventus optimistic of sealing Bosman move for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from Manchester City ahead of the summer, with Juventus aiming to secure his services on a free transfer.

Bernardo Silva will be out of contract in the summer, and he has been linked with multiple high-profile clubs, such as Barcelona. Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in securing his signature as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Bianconeri are optimistic about getting the deal done, according to a report by Football Insider, and they will aim to beat stiff competition to his signature in the coming months.

Signing the Portuguese international for free could prove to be a masterstroke for the Italian outfit. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 31-year-old is capable of operating in multiple roles across the midfield and flanks. With 3 goals and 5 assists in all competitions this season, Silva’s productivity demonstrates his continued ability to influence matches at the highest level.

The experienced playmaker possesses the technical attributes to operate both centrally and on the flanks, enabling fluid positional switching depending on tactical demands. Beyond his on-pitch qualities, his leadership and winning experience with Manchester City would be an invaluable addition to the Juventus dressing room, thus justifying their interest.

The Italian outfit have struggled to regularly compete for major trophies in recent seasons, and they need proven veterans like Silva who can mentor younger players and guide them back to challenging for titles. The player’s mid-career transition to a potentially less demanding league could also suit his current age profile.

The former AS Monaco playmaker is at the stage of his career where Italian football’s measured pace and technical demands could be an ideal fit. He has also been linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona remaining a strong contender for his signature.

Bernardo Silva Premier League 2025/26 stats

Goals and assists: 6

6 Big chances created: 7

7 Passing accuracy: 90%

90% Long pass accuracy: 60%

60% Cross accuracy: 26%

26% Key Passes per game: 1.2

Where will Silva end up?

Silva remains a high-calibre player capable of performing for the world’s biggest clubs, having been a consistent asset for Manchester City since his £43 million arrival from AS Monaco. Whoever secures his signature on a free transfer will gain a considerable bargain in terms of acquisition costs, though his wage demands will likely reflect his status.

Silva will prioritise joining a team capable of competing for major trophies. The question now is whether Juventus can convince him they possess the infrastructure and ambition to support his trophy-winning aspirations. Barcelona’s current standing as La Liga defending champions provides a compelling alternative, offering immediate competitiveness that Juventus would need to match or exceed to secure his services.