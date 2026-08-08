Manchester City eyeing Alex Scott as Rodri alternative, face Chelsea, Manchester United threat

Manchester City have added Alex Scott to their list of Rodri alternatives, but Chelsea and Manchester United remain alert to the Bournemouth star’s situation.

Manchester City have added Alex Scott to their list of Rodri alternatives, according to Spanish news site Fichajes. Chelsea and Manchester United remain alert to the Bournemouth midfielder’s situation, with the Cherries taking a strong stance on his future.

Manchester City are undergoing an unusual midfield revamp, which they may not have anticipated at the start of the window. Having signed Elliot Anderson early on has kept their midfield setup strong, but the potential departure of Rodri has added a new complication to their plans, as Barcelona have had a bid rejected for the Spanish international.

Their immediate focus is closing in on signing Ayyoub Bouaddi, but sources suggest they are also exploring a secondary target to further bolster their midfield, a three-man list of Enzo Fernandez, Adam Wharton, and Alex Scott.

The Scott pursuit and Bournemouth’s demands

Scott has rejected a fresh contract offer from Bournemouth, signalling his desire to embark on a new adventure. However, the Cherries remain adamant about keeping him. Chelsea reportedly had an offer rejected earlier, as Bournemouth have shown little inclination to sell him.

However, the Blues are expected to keep tabs on the midfielder, and per Fichajes, the Cherries are demanding at least €80 million for his departure. Manchester United are also interested in Scott as they search for a third midfielder. Manchester City’s entry into the race could intensify the competition, but whether any suitor can convince Bournemouth to part with him at their asking price remains uncertain.

Other midfield targets

Manchester City are looking at other names in the market apart from Scott, with Maresca keen to explore a move for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, according to reports. Wharton has also been mentioned in the story, but it remains to be seen whether the Italian tactician wants the Crystal Palace star, although he would be keen to reunite with the Argentine given their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Bouaddi may arrive irrespective of whether Manchester City can sign one of those other midfielders, including the €80 million-rated Alex Scott. However, the Citizens seem to be entering a period in which they are prioritising a major midfield revamp.