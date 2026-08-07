Manchester City reject Barcelona bid for Rodri

Barcelona will have to return with an improved bid to sign 30-year-old Spanish international Rodri after Manchester City rejected an opening bid worth £40 million.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Rodri has also been the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have had their sights set on the Manchester City talisman for several months.

However, the Sky Sports update has reiterated earlier claims that the Spaniard would prefer to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Manchester City will demand over £60 million to part ways with the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after rejecting Barcelona’s bid worth around £40 million.

Rodri and his progress at Manchester City

Rodri has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in July 2019, having been a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country in the last seven years. Additionally, the player has reached the zenith of his career, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and lifting the World Cup as Spain’s captain last month.

The Spanish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 32 assists. However, the 30-year-old faces an uncertain future at the Etihad, as widespread reports have suggested that he wants to return to La Liga in the ongoing transfer window.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Rodri has been on Real Madrid’s radar for a long time. The continued interest has made sense, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have left a gaping hole in the midfield unit at the Santiago Bernabeu since their departures in successive summers. Even though the Spanish giants have players who can essay multiple roles, the team has lacked progression from the central areas. Recent reports claimed that the player was pushing to join Real Madrid.

However, Real Madrid are bound to lose the race, with Barcelona entering the chase with purpose. The Catalan club’s interest in the Spaniard is understandable, as Frenkie de Jong is unavailable due to a long-term knee injury. The Manchester City star has thus emerged as a viable target, and his pre-existing chemistry with several Spanish players adds to his appeal.

However, after failing to convince Manchester City with a bid worth £40 million, the Blaugrana must bridge a significant gap to the Premier League club’s asking price of over £60 million. That said, the player’s desire to move to Camp Nou gives them leverage during negotiations with City.