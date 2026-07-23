Rodri pushing to join Real Madrid this summer

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is eager to join Real Madrid, with the Spain international pushing to complete a move to his hometown despite remaining under contract at the Etihad.

Per the Daily Mail, Rodri has informed those close to him that he would welcome a move to Real Madrid if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs.

His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, break up opposition attacks and control possession makes him the profile Real Madrid have long sought to anchor their midfield architecture.

Real Madrid have admired Rodri for some time and are believed to be planning for the future while maintaining a squad capable of competing for every major honour. Rodri’s experience and leadership fit that profile perfectly. Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri is reportedly set to trigger a reshuffle involving current midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

If Rodri arrives, one or both players could become available, attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Manchester United have already been linked with Camavinga, while other English sides are monitoring the situation closely.

Manchester City will not want to lose Rodri

Manchester City are unlikely to sell Rodri without significant resistance. Losing arguably their most important midfielder would create a major void in Enzo Maresca’s squad, especially after years of domestic and European success built around the Spaniard’s consistency.

The Premier League giants would almost certainly demand a substantial transfer fee despite Rodri entering the final year of his contract. Rodri’s performances for Spain have reinforced his reputation as one of the world’s elite midfielders, leaving little doubt about his quality when fully fit.

The fact that the Spanish midfielder, who joined Manchester City in a €70 million deal seven years ago is keen on joining Real Madrid will come as a huge boost for the Spanish club. They need greater quality to bounce back from a mediocre campaign and push for major trophies once again.

The Merengues have lost the league title to Barcelona in consecutive seasons, and they will not want to be in a similar position again next year. Someone like Rodri could be a game-changer for them.