Real Madrid receive Rodri approval for summer move, Florentino Perez warming up to deal

Florentino Perez is warming to the idea of signing Rodri despite earlier reservations, with the player eager to make the switch.

According to Matteo Moretto, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is now warming to signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri after earlier doubts, with the player eager to join the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodri’s World Cup performances, worthy enough winning the Player of the Tournament accolade as Spain lifted the trophy, thus reinforcing his status as one of Europe’s elite. He suffered an ACL injury in 2024, but the World Cup campaign demonstrated his return to form. Back in club football, his future at Manchester City remains uncertain after contract talks stalled while he focused on Spain’s campaign.

Real Madrid’s long-standing interest and Perez’s shift

Real Madrid have harboured interest in Rodri for some time, retaining him as a priority midfield target ahead of the summer window. As per Moretto, Perez is now warming to the idea of signing him, which is a notable shift from Fabrizio Romano’s earlier report that Perez held reservations despite Rodri’s eagerness to make the move.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked, though they would likely emerge as a secondary option should Real Madrid decline to pursue the deal. However, Moretto’s post probably indicates that Perez is now open to sanctioning a move for the Manchester City man, although time will tell whether there is scope for a serious bid in the coming period.

The conflict in reports and Manchester City’s position

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Perez has not given formal approval for a deal to sign Rodri, contradicting Moretto’s suggestion of a shift in stance. In any case, Manchester City would face significant pressure if Real Madrid, or another suitor, tables a serious bid. Rodri cost the English club €70 million in 2019 and remains one of their most valuable assets.

Manchester City have reportedly been seeking to renew his contract, and his World Cup triumph would have made that operation more urgent. However, with one year remaining on his deal, Rodri holds substantial leverage.

Should negotiations continue to stall, Manchester City faces the prospect of either reaching a new agreement, negotiating a sale before the summer window closes, or risking the loss of the former Ballon d’Or winner on a free transfer next summer.