Atletico Madrid rival Real Madrid in Rodri chase, working on deal

Atletico Madrid are ready to enter the race to sign Rodri should he decide to leave Manchester City, but the threat of Real Madrid remains.

According to Fichajes, Rodri’s future remains uncertain at the Etihad, with the formidable midfielder entering the final year of his contract. Although Atletico Madrid are now considering a move, Real Madrid could also pose a threat should they choose to act on their previous interest.

Rodri dispelled all doubts about his durability at the World Cup after helping Spain lift the trophy. The Manchester City star recovered from a serious ACL injury in 2024 to deliver standout performances and was named Player of the Tournament. However, speculation persists over his future despite Manchester City tabling a contract offer.

Atletico Madrid to enter Rodri chase?

Despite suggestions of a new contract offer from Manchester City, talks reportedly stalled because of the World Cup and are expected to resume. However, there is significant pressure to secure a renewal, with Atletico Madrid now set to test Manchester City with a possible offer.

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a €70 million deal in 2019, and Diego Simeone would love the opportunity to work with the former Ballon d’Or winner again. The prospect of having him back would strengthen the club’s pursuit of another La Liga title and success in the UEFA Champions League.

There is a possibility that Atletico could make an offer capable of meeting Manchester City’s demands if they were forced to sell. However, there is also a strong chance that the midfielder stays at the Etihad, although Real Madrid could pose the biggest threat to both clubs.

Real Madrid interest questionable

In May, Fabrizio Romano shared comments from Rodri indicating he would be open to playing for Real Madrid despite his past with Atletico Madrid. Since the World Cup, Romano has reiterated Rodri’s dream of signing for Real Madrid, but also stated that Florentino Perez was not interested at this point.

Real Madrid could re-enter the race if Rodri signals openness to leave. Perez may be wary of the Spanish midfielder’s durability and reluctant to invest heavily in the World Cup standout, which gives Atletico Madrid a window to pursue their former midfielder.