Barcelona hold talks with Rodri, player open to move amid Real Madrid links

Barcelona are exploring a move for Rodri, with the midfielder keen and giving preference to Hansi Flick’s side as Real Madrid fall behind.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona are exploring a sensational transfer for Rodri under the noses of their arch-rivals Real Madrid, who had been seen as favourites to land the midfielder. The Spanish international is open to the move and giving preference to the Blaugrana, as Real Madrid fall behind in the race.

Rodri was expected to leave Manchester City after the World Cup due to a contract impasse with the Premier League side. Pep Guardiola’s departure and Real Madrid’s interest have prompted the Spanish midfielder to explore a fresh opportunity.

With a year left on his deal, Real Madrid were optimistic about signing him and striking an agreement. The Merengues were reportedly moving ahead with the expectation of signing the World Cup winner, with Rodri also keen on the move. There were suggestions that he was pushing to get a deal done and bring an end to a stellar career in England, where he joined in a €70 million deal in 2019 and won numerous titles along the way.

Tactical fit and Barcelona’s midfield needs

The injury to Frenkie de Jong may have prompted Barcelona to address his potentially long absence due to a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee. Rodri would be the ideal signing to replace the Dutchman, which would also force the Netherlands international to compete for a place in Hansi Flick’s side once he returns to full fitness.

Very recently, some reports stated that Barcelona were not expected to make a move for Rodri, but that situation has changed dramatically. The Catalan club’s valuation remains unconfirmed, and with Rodri now eager to play for the club, a deal could emerge if Barcelona and Manchester City align on terms.

Can Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Rodri race?

Earlier reporting around Rodri’s situation made Real Madrid clear favourites, although their unwillingness to match Manchester City’s asking price may have created an impasse in negotiations. Barcelona are ready to swoop in and bring the Spaniard in to reunite him with eight of his Spanish World Cup-winning teammates.

Barcelona will need sales before they can accommodate Rodri in their squad, although the World Cup winner could become an imperative signing as the Blaugrana look to re-establish themselves at the top of Europe. At the moment, Barcelona are seemingly ahead in the race for the Spanish midfielder, with Real Madrid now expected to lose out on one of their key targets.