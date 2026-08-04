Hansi Flick rules out Barcelona move for Rodri

Barcelona have stepped away from the race to sign Rodri, handing Real Madrid a potentially significant advantage in their pursuit of the Manchester City midfielder.

The Spain international has emerged as one of the biggest names on the market after entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. While Barcelona had considered him as a possible solution following Frenkie de Jong’s injury, Hansi Flick has now ruled out the move. That decision leaves Real Madrid as the best-placed Spanish club to pursue the 30-year-old, with Jose Mourinho understood to be driving the interest.

Flick prioritises Pedri over Rodri deal

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s decision is reportedly based on both tactical and financial considerations. Flick is understood to have concerns over how Rodri would fit alongside Pedri in his preferred midfield structure. Those doubts were reinforced during the 2026 World Cup, where Spain’s midfield balance reportedly worked more effectively when Fabian Ruiz operated alongside Rodri and Pedri’s role was reduced.

The Barcelona manager views Pedri as the central figure in his system and does not want to sanction a major signing that could limit the midfielder’s influence. The Catalan club are also reluctant to commit around €75 million to a 30-year-old midfielder when other areas of the squad require investment. Despite De Jong’s injury, Flick is prepared to rely on Marc Bernal and Gavi during the opening months of the campaign before the Dutchman returns.

Real Madrid ready to accelerate Rodri pursuit

Barcelona’s withdrawal provides a clear boost for Real Madrid after Rodri has reportedly rejected the opportunity to extend his Manchester City contract following Pep Guardiola’s departure and is considering a return to Spain this summer. Having led the nation to the FIFA World Cup last month, there are certainly suitors keen.

City are believed to value the midfielder at approximately €75 million, preferring to sell now rather than risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires in June 2027. Mourinho considers Rodri an ideal addition as he reshapes Real Madrid’s midfield and attempts to break Barcelona’s domestic dominance.

The Portuguese coach values the Spaniard’s positional discipline, passing range and ability to control matches from deep. Madrid are expected to open formal talks with Manchester City next week, although they will attempt to negotiate the price below the current valuation.

Barcelona are redirecting their transfer budget and are now expected to focus their resources elsewhere. A new centre-forward remains the club’s priority, with Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez continuing to feature prominently on Deco’s shortlist. The Catalan side may also pursue a less expensive midfield alternative before the transfer deadline, but Rodri is no longer expected to be part of those plans.

Barcelona’s decision makes Real Madrid the obvious favourites for Rodri, but the transfer is still far from simple. City’s €75 million valuation is substantial for a player entering the final year of his contract and requiring minor back surgery. Even so, Mourinho will see Rodri as the type of statement signing who can immediately transform Madrid’s midfield. With Barcelona no longer competing, Los Blancos now have a much clearer route to one of their manager’s leading targets.