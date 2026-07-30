Real Madrid confident of sealing €40-50 million deal for Rodri

Real Madrid are optimistic about acquiring the services of Manchester City midfield mainstay Rodri in a deal worth €40-50 million.

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri for a fee in the region of €40-50 million, according to AS via SportWitness. The report suggests negotiations have entered a decisive phase.

The 30-year-old has emerged as Los Blancos’ priority midfield target following an outstanding FIFA World Cup campaign that erased any lingering concerns over his fitness. Rodri had struggled with injuries in the last few seasons, limiting his appearances for Manchester City.

However, his commanding displays for Spain at the World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball, convinced Real Madrid’s hierarchy that he remains capable of performing at the highest level for several more years.

The La Liga giants had scheduled key discussions on Thursday as they look to finalise an agreement with Manchester City. The midfielder is also believed to be fully committed to the move.

Rodri has made joining Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid side his preferred option and has already turned down interest from other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, in an effort to facilitate a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

An agreement with the player is effectively in place, and personal terms pose no expected obstacle, meaning the focus has now shifted entirely to negotiations between the two clubs.

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Rodri

While City are reluctant to lose one of their most influential players, they also recognise that Rodri has entered the final stages of his contract and could leave for nothing if no agreement is reached.

The Premier League champions have continued their efforts to convince Rodri to sign a new contract, but the Spain international’s desire to return to his homeland has reportedly forced them to consider a sale rather than risk losing him for free in the future.

Real Madrid are hoping to capitalise on that situation. Another report from Cadena SER claims the Spanish giants have already submitted a verbal offer worth €50 million to Manchester City. Although discussions remain ongoing, the financial framework is believed to be close enough that neither side expects money to become the decisive stumbling block.

For his part, Rodri’s ability to dictate the tempo of matches, shield the defence and control possession would provide Real Madrid with an elite holding midfielder capable of transforming the balance of the team. While they already have Aurelien Tchouameni in the holding role, the Spanish skipper will certainly be an upgrade on the French international.