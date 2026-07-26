Manchester United step up interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, ponder €80 million bid

Manchester United could step up their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni amid fresh speculation over his future at Real Madrid.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Manchester United are reportedly preparing an €80 million bid for Aurelien Tchouameni as speculation over Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri raises doubt over his future in the Spanish capital,

Manchester United might step up their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni with a decisive move. The Red Devils are still looking for a new defensive midfielder and could make an €80 million bid to test Real Madrid’s resolve amid fresh speculation over the Frenchman’s future in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri could reshape the midfield market, prompting Manchester United to act. The Spanish giants’ key interest in Rodri could have a substantial impact on the midfield market and the availability of alternatives like Tchouameni.

Rodri’s arrival would jeopardise Tchouameni’s position, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. Manchester United, who have been linked with a move according to reports, could be monitoring the Rodri situation, which might open a door for them to sign the French midfielder.

Manchester United’s €80 million offer: Realistic or speculative?

Manchester United could lodge an €80 million offer to test Real Madrid’s resolve over Tchouameni. Amid the Rodri chase, there are suggestions that the Frenchman could be sold this window, which may prove to be the case if Jose Mourinho does not want two high-quality defensive midfielders in his ranks.

Real Madrid’s leverage is substantial. Tchouameni is poised to sign a five-year contract, per Fabrizio Romano, signalling the club views him as central to their long-term plans; Manchester United have already spent heavily on Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, limiting their budget for a single midfielder; and they have been priced out of deals for Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba, per reports.

While other targets like Manu Kone may be more realistic alternatives, making an €80 million offer unlikely to tempt Real Madrid into a sale. More importantly, the Frenchman may not be for sale at all after his recent contract renewal. However, if a deal somehow materialises, the Red Devils may have a game-changing addition on their hands in their bid to replace Casemiro this summer.