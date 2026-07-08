Manchester United ready to pay Real Madrid price for Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are prepared to meet Real Madrid’s €100 million valuation to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of Manchester United’s summer transfer priorities as they look to strengthen the heart of their squad, with negotiations expected to gather pace in the coming days. According to a report by Bernabeu Digital, Real Madrid are increasingly open to selling Tchouameni if a suitable offer arrives.

The report has claimed that Manchester United are willing to satisfy the Spanish giants’ financial demands, making the 26-year-old one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer.

United’s interest in Tchouameni is not new. The Red Devils have been monitoring the former AS Monaco midfielder for months, viewing him as an ideal long-term solution in defensive midfield. With the squad undergoing another rebuild, the French international is seen as a player capable of bringing defensive stability, composure in possession and top-level experience to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid’s willingness to entertain offers is believed to be linked to their own transfer ambitions, per Bernabeu Digital. The Spanish giants are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City’s Rodri, who has emerged as one of their dream midfield targets.

Bernabeu Digital claims that Real Madrid’s confidence in pursuing the Spanish international has grown because Tchouameni’s potential departure appears to be advancing. Securing Rodri would demand substantial funds, a financial outlay Madrid may recoup through the Frenchman’s sale. Selling the 26-year-old for a substantial fee could provide Los Blancos with the financial flexibility needed to pursue one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders.

Can Manchester United sign Tchouameni this summer?

Reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid would only consider offers in the region of €100 million for Tchouameni, reflecting the importance they still place on the player despite being open to negotiations. Manchester United are said to be aware of that valuation and remain willing to continue discussions if the opportunity to secure the midfielder becomes realistic.

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Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either club regarding advanced negotiations. Tchouameni has also publicly expressed his commitment to Real Madrid in the past, meaning any deal would depend on the player’s willingness to move and the Merengues’ success in identifying a replacement.