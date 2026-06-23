Manchester United register interest in Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United will look to sign 26-year-old French international Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Aurelien Tchouameni is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window and have set their sights on the 26-year-old Real Madrid utility man.

Per Gianluigi Longari, the resurgent Premier League giants have signalled their interest to the Frenchman’s representatives. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will reportedly be open to considering the player’s departure, though he wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer transfer window.

Aurelien Tchouameni and his Real Madrid career so far

Aurelien Tchouameni has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in July 2022. The 26-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Los Blancos in the last four seasons, but bouts of inconsistency and a few off-field issues have stopped him from realising his true potential.

Nevertheless, Tchouameni has been a mainstay for Real Madrid, making nearly 200 appearances for Real Madrid thus far while chipping in with seven goals and eight assists. However, the French international faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu after his bust-up with Federico Valverde. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Manchester United’s interest in Aurelien Tchouameni makes tactical and logical sense. The Red Devils are preparing for life after Casemiro, who has played his final game for the club and will reportedly join Inter Miami in a Bosman move in the coming weeks.

So, with Manuel Ugarte struggling to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, they have a holding midfield gap to fill in the summer transfer window. Tchouameni has thus emerged as a viable target, as his press resistance and passing range make him a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro.

With Real Madrid ready to sell Tchouameni, a deal may be on the cards. However, Manchester United may face stiff competition for the Frenchman’s signature, as recent reports have linked him with other Premier League giants, including Chelsea. Manchester United’s status as a Champions League club may prove decisive, as Chelsea cannot offer European football.