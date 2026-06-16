Real Madrid ready to sell Aurelien Tchouameni for €80 million

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months.

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are prepared to sell the 26-year-old defensive midfielder for a fee of €80 million.

Tchouameni has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks. The fact that they are willing to sell the player will come as a major boost for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price. They will probably hope to sign the defensive midfielder for a more reasonable fee.

The Red Devils need to replace Casemiro properly. The Brazilian is leaving the club as a free agent, and they need someone who can protect the defensive unit and win the ball back in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old has done reasonably well for Real Madrid, and he is an important player for them. It is quite surprising that they are prepared to sanction his departure. They will need to replace him properly.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the French international can control the tempo of the game with his short passing. He will add control and composure to the team. The former AS Monaco midfielder has the physicality to outmuscle midfielders, and he could be the ideal fit for English football.

He is not the only midfielder being linked with a move away from Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Tchouameni could transform Manchester United

There is no doubt that Tchouameni has the quality to play for Manchester United, and he could help them improve in the middle of the park. The Red Devils have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players in order to do well in the Premier League and in Europe.

They will need to dominate contests in the middle of the park if they want to do well against top teams. Tchouameni could form a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo. His arrival will allow creative players like Bruno Fernandes to operate with more freedom.

Meanwhile, Manchester United should look to bring in an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguay international has been disappointing since joining the club. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the French midfielder to join the club. The 26-year-old is already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he has no reason to leave them, though Los Blancos’ readiness to sell him is a blow for his prospects.