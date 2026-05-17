Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Xabi Alonso reportedly wants to reunite with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni at Chelsea.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aurelien Tchouameni is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the summer transfer window and have set their sights on the 26-year-old Real Madrid utility man.

Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind Chelsea’s move for Tchouameni, hoping to reunite with the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge. The report has suggested that a summer deal will depend on two factors: Real Madrid’s stance and the player’s own wishes.

Aurelien Tchouameni and his Real Madrid career so far

Aurelien Tchouameni has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in July 2022. The 26-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Los Blancos in the last four seasons, but bouts of inconsistency and a few off-field issues have stopped him from realising his true potential.

Nevertheless, Tchouameni has been a mainstay for Real Madrid, making nearly 200 appearances for Real Madrid thus far while chipping in with seven goals and eight assists. However, the 44-cap French international faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu after his bust-up with Federico Valverde. A reunion with Xabi Alonso may be on the cards this summer.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Chelsea’s interest in Aurelien Tchouameni makes sense. While the Blues have a stacked midfield unit, Xabi Alonso needs more quality in the middle of the park. Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have struggled with fitness issues this season, and there are understandable question marks on their durability.

Additionally, Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his links with Real Madrid. Tchouameni has thus emerged as a viable target for Chelsea, as he can shore things up in the middle of the park alongside Moises Caicedo, allowing the attackers to express themselves in the advanced areas.

Also Read: Xabi Alonso joining Chelsea is an enormous loss to Liverpool

However, Chelsea may face stiff competition for the 26-year-old Frenchman’s signature, as recent reports have linked him with other Premier League giants, including Manchester City. They will hope the Xabi Alonso factor helps them sign Tchouameni in the coming weeks.