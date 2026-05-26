Manchester United prepare €80 million bid to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are looking to sign 26-year-old French international Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are preparing an €80 million offer to sign the former AS Monaco midfielder.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need more quality in the middle of the park. They must dip into the market for a reliable defensive midfielder who can replace Casemiro. The former AS Monaco player offers defensive solidity and tactical versatility, as he can operate as a centre-back in addition to his primary midfield role. This flexibility appeals to the club’s structural needs.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an impressive season, and they finished in the top three of the Premier League standings. They will look to close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City next season. Signing the right players will help them bounce back strongly.

Adding a midfielder of Tchouameni’s calibre would support that ambition. However, Real Madrid regard him as important, although reports suggest they are preparing contingency plans for his departure.

Real Madrid should keep Tchouameni at all costs

Real Madrid have endured a frustrating season, and they will look to fight for trophies next season. For that, they cannot afford to sell their key players. However, €80 million is a lot of money for a midfielder like Tchouameni, and it could tempt Real Madrid to sell him if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Meanwhile, apart from a quality defensive midfielder, Manchester United need to invest in a central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and create opportunities from the middle of the park. They have been heavily linked with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Manchester United have been linked with other defensive midfielders in recent weeks as well. So, they are clearly keeping their options open, which is prudent. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that the French international has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could be a star for Manchester United. However, Tchouameni has also been linked with other clubs, including Chelsea.