Real Madrid line up €120 million move for Ryan Gravenberch amid PSG links with Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are preparing a €120 million offer for Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch, amidst uncertainty around Aurelien Tchouameni’s future.

After a disastrous 2025/26 season, Real Madrid are looking at the summer transfer market as an opportunity to reinforce their squad. Given how things have panned out and the atmosphere within the camp, the Spanish giants could look to make key changes. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Madrid-based giants are keen on acquiring the services of Ryan Gravenberch, as they look to revamp their midfield.

The Spanish giants are ready to fork out €120 million to convince Liverpool to part ways with the Dutch international. While Liverpool would prefer to keep the Dutchman at Anfield beyond the summer transfer window, recouping a sizeable fee may be a head-turner.

While the 23-year-old did not have the ideal start to life at Anfield following his move in 2023 under Jurgen Klopp, the arrival of Arne Slot gave him a new lifeline. The Dutch manager shifted him into the holding role, and Gravenberch has managed to make it his own.

The Netherlands international has grown in confidence over the last two seasons, and he is now capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park, as illustrated by his success as an attacking midfielder against Chelsea this weekend. While Liverpool have endured a frustrating campaign, the Ajax academy graduate has been a consistent performer for them.

Gravenberch has been involved in 48 matches across competitions, and he has even contributed towards 12 goals. While he is loving life at the Merseyside club and signed a new long-term deal until 2032 at the start of the year, Real Madrid are interested signing him and could try to lure him away ahead of next season.

Los Blancos want more quality and depth in the centre of the park. They want someone who is great defensively, can help control the tempo and loves playing the role of a deep-lying playmaker. Gravenberch is considered an ideal fit for their setup.

Gravenberch could replace Tchouameni

While Real Madrid were already on the lookout for a new midfielder, the recent bust-up featuring Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde has made it an urgent need. The physical altercation between the duo could have sporting repercussions. Real Madrid could look to cash in on them if the right offer arrives.

The French international has been extensively linked with PSG. Luis Enrique’s team are looking for more quality in midfield. They want someone who is strong defensively and can lead by example. Tchouameni is a perfect fit for the Ligue 1 giants, and if they do table a significant offer, Los Blancos could green-light the move.

They are already working hard in the background to line up top-quality replacements, and Gravenberch is one of the names on their wishlist. Apart from his defensive abilities, his versatility is another key reason which could explain why Los Blancos are after him. While Liverpool have no intentions of negotiating his departure, a €120 million offer will certainly make them think twice.