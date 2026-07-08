Real Madrid want €120 million to sell Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United will have to fork out €120 million to sign Real Madrid midfield mainstay Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid have priced Aurelien Tchouameni at €120 million this summer, as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, with the Spanish giants prepared to consider his departure only if they receive an offer approaching that threshold.

The French international remains an important member of the Real Madrid squad, but Los Blancos view €120 million as a good enough sum to start any negotiations for the French international, who is quite high on Manchester United’s wishlist.

Tchouameni joined the Spanish giants from AS Monaco in a deal worth around €80 million and is under contract until 2028. Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s premier defensive midfielders, thanks to his physical dominance, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate play from deep.

Why do Manchester United want Tchouameni?

Those qualities have reportedly placed him firmly on Manchester United’s radar. The Red Devils are expected to overhaul their midfield this summer following Casemiro’s departure and the possibility of Manuel Ugarte also leaving Old Trafford.

While Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, the club is believed to be targeting another elite midfielder to spearhead Michael Carrick’s rebuild. Tchouameni is viewed as an ideal fit for Carrick’s tactical approach.

The Frenchman’s defensive awareness, progressive passing, and ability to cover large areas of the pitch would add balance to Manchester United’s midfield while providing the physical presence required in the Premier League.

However, convincing Real Madrid to part with the France international will be far from straightforward. Last season, he was involved in 49 matches, racked up close to 4,000 minutes and contributed towards four goals. The Spanish giants have little financial pressure to sell and are under no obligation to lower their demands.

Another factor that could influence the situation is Tchouameni’s standing within the squad. While he remains a valued player, the midfielder is reportedly no longer considered completely untouchable following his widely reported clash with Federico Valverde last season.

Any move would require Manchester United to make one of the biggest midfield investments in their recent history. Real Madrid’s position is clear: Tchouameni is not actively on the market, but a bid of €120 million or above would force them to the negotiating table.