Manchester United move for Ederson still on track despite suggestions otherwise

Atalanta midfielder Ederson could soon complete his move to Premier League giants Manchester United despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Ederson remains on track, according to TEAMtalk, despite recent speculation suggesting the transfer could be in danger of collapsing.

Reports emerging from Brazil over the weekend raised questions about the future of the proposed move, prompting concern among supporters eager to see the Red Devils strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new season.

However, sources close to the situation have quickly moved to dismiss those claims, insisting there are no issues with the deal and that everything remains on schedule. United reached an agreement with Atalanta last month for the Brazilian international, with the agreement comprising an initial £35 million, plus £3.85 million in performance-related add-ons (€45 million total).

Despite the noise surrounding the switch, the midfielder is still expected to complete his move to Old Trafford in the coming days. Brazil’s elimination frees Ederson to complete his switch to Manchester. The 26-year-old was part of the squad that saw its campaign end following a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16.

Ederson to finalise United move this week

The versatile midfielder is expected to travel to England this week to undergo a medical, which is now viewed as the final hurdle before the move is officially completed. Importantly for United, the player has remained fully committed throughout the process.

Personal terms have already been agreed on a long-term contract, and there has been no indication from either side that the transfer is under threat. That commitment is one of the reasons club officials remain relaxed despite the recent rumours.

Ederson is expected to become the first major arrival in what promises to be a significant midfield overhaul at Old Trafford. With Casemiro having departed and uncertainty continuing to surround Manuel Ugarte’s future, Manchester United are preparing for substantial changes in the centre of the pitch.

Reports suggest the club would like to recruit as many as three new central midfielders before the transfer window closes, highlighting the scale of the rebuild being planned. Within that strategy, Ederson has always been viewed as a key piece of the puzzle.

The Brazilian’s blend of athleticism, ball-carrying ability and tactical flexibility has made him one of United’s priority targets for several months. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively is seen as an ideal fit for the modern midfield profile Michael Carrick is looking to assemble.