Manchester United slow down talks to sign Manu Kone

Manchester United’s talks to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma have slowed down.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Manu Kone is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder.

Manchester United and Kone already have an agreement in principle over a possible deal. However, per Corriere dello Sport, the Red Devils “aren’t moving forward” and have not made any “concrete advances” amid AS Roma’s willingness to sell the Frenchman. The Serie A club’s asking price of €60 million may have played a part in the slow movements.

Manu Kone and his time in Serie A so far

Manu Kone has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. While the 25-year-old took some time to establish a foothold in the senior squad at Stadio Olimpico, Gian Piero Gasperini’s influence has resurrected his stuttering fortunes, enabling him to make significant progress last term.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Kone’s form and growing stature in international football has drawn interest from top clubs, and a Premier League switch may be on the cards.

What next for Kone?

Manu Kone has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes logical sense, as they are working on a midfield revamp after allowing Casemiro to leave as a free agent and losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury. While Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived at Old Trafford, they must sign at least one more midfielder, as Kobbie Mainoo is the only recognised option in the squad.

Signing a player capable of player as a holding midfielder is imperative, and Kone has emerged as an option worth considering after reprising the role for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Recent reports have suggested that he wants to move to the Premier League, and personal terms are understood to not pose an issue.

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However, with Manchester United not actively pushing for a deal to sign Kone, negotiations with AS Roma may become protracted. It also remains unclear whether the Red Devils are ready to meet the Serie A club’s asking price of €60 million to expedite the move for the French midfielder.