Manu Kone wants Premier League switch amid emerging links

AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone wants to move to the Premier League this summer amid his links with several high-profile clubs.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Manu Kone. The two Premier League giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder.

Per L’Equipe, the Frenchman is also a target for Inter Milan, but the player’s decision has dealt a blow to the Serie A club’s prospects. The report has revealed that Kone wants a decision on his future soon, though it is uncertain “whether his wish will be granted” in the coming weeks.

Manu Kone and his time in Serie A so far

Manu Kone has made substantial progress since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. While the 25-year-old took some time to establish a foothold in the senior squad at Stadio Olimpico, Gian Piero Gasperini’s influence has resurrected his stuttering fortunes.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Kone’s form and growing stature in international football has drawn interest from top clubs, and a Premier League switch may be on the cards.

What next for Kone?

Manu Kone has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes logical sense, even though the North London club signed two midfielders last summer. However, recent reports have suggested that a summer exit is on the cards for Christian Norgaard. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi is seemingly no longer an undisputed first-choice starter after losing his spot towards the end of last season, prompting Mikel Arteta to seek an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. They are working on a midfield overhaul after allowing Casemiro to leave as a free agent and losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury. While Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have arrived at Old Trafford, Manchester United must sign at least one more midfielder, as Kobbie Mainoo is the only recognised option in the squad.

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The Frenchman’s desire to move to the Premier League gives more leverage to Arsenal and Manchester United, though the report has not revealed AS Roma’s asking price.