Manu Kone reaches agreement in principle with Manchester United

Manu Kone has an agreement in principle to join Manchester United after personal terms were settled.

Manchester United will now enter formal fee negotiations with the club as they move to complete the deal to sign Manu Kone this summer. According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, the French international has informed Manchester United of his willingness to join the Premier League giants, with personal terms now understood to be broadly in place.

While the agreement does not complete the transfer, it puts United in a strong position ahead of formal negotiations with Roma over a transfer fee. The Red Devils have been in the market for another central midfielder despite already strengthening the position during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United prize Kone’s athleticism, defensive awareness, and ball-carrying ability, traits that have made him one of Serie A’s standout midfielders. The 25-year-old also enhanced his reputation with a series of impressive performances for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The player’s displays on the international stage attracted interest from several elite clubs across Europe, but Manchester United appear to have moved quickest by convincing the player that Old Trafford is his preferred destination.

Can Manchester United get the deal done?

With Kone’s approval secured, the focus now shifts to negotiations between the two clubs. Roma are reportedly prepared to consider offers in the region of €60 million (£51 million), although discussions over the final structure of any deal are still expected. United are expected to lodge a formal offer in the coming days as both clubs race to finalise terms before the new season.

Competition for his signature has not disappeared, however. Chelsea have also been linked with the Frenchman, while other Premier League clubs have tracked his progress throughout the summer.

For Manchester United, completing the deal would represent another statement of intent as they continue reshaping their midfield. Kone’s energy, ball-winning ability and composure in possession would add another dimension to the squad and provide greater competition for places ahead of a demanding campaign across multiple competitions.

The decisive phase now begins. Manchester United will lodge a formal offer before they pursue final terms with AS Roma in the coming weeks.