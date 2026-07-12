Manchester United in contact with Manu Kone over summer move

Manchester United are actively pursuing a deal to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Manu Kone is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old AS Roma midfielder.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United’s interest has ramped up after establishing contact with the Frenchman’s representatives. Meanwhile, AS Roma will demand €50 million to part ways with Kone, with Arsenal also vying for his signature.

How has Manu Kone fared at AS Roma so far?

Manu Kone has made significant progress since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. While the 25-year-old rose in prominence during his spell in the Bundesliga, he took some time to find his footing in Serie A football. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s influence has resurrected his stuttering fortunes.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Kone’s form and growing stature in international football has drawn interest from top clubs, and a Premier League switch remains likely.

What next for Kone?

Manu Kone has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes logical sense, even though the North London club signed two midfielders last summer. However, recent reports have suggested that a summer exit is on the cards for Christian Norgaard. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi no longer seems to be an undisputed first-choice starter, prompting Mikel Arteta to seek an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. They are working on a midfield rebuild after allowing Casemiro to leave as a free agent and losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury. While Andrey Santos is reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United, Manchester United must sign at least two more midfielders, as Kobbie Mainoo is the only recognised option in the squad.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

Meanwhile, AS Roma’s asking price of €50 million is not excessive, considering Kone is approaching the peak years of his career. Having added new facets to his game, his physical profile and age make him an appealing target for Premier League clubs that want to sign a top-notch midfielder without a significant outlay. However, but Manchester United’s latest move has shifted momentum in their favour.