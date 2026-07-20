Liverpool run rule over Manu Kone at the World Cup

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone after closely monitoring his performances at the FIFA World Cup.

According to a report by Football Insider, Manu Kone is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are now believed to have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race for the midfielder as they continue to assess potential additions to their squad this summer.

Kone has enjoyed an impressive tournament with France despite Les Bleus finishing fourth, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe’s most complete central midfielders. Liverpool scouts were reportedly present throughout the competition to assess the 25-year-old; his performances have vindicated Liverpool’s long-standing tracking of the Roma star. His ability to break up opposition attacks, progress the ball through midfield and contribute in transition has reinforced the Merseyside club’s tactical rationale for pursuing him.

The Merseyside outfit are expected to strengthen their midfield before the transfer window closes. His composure in possession, physicality and tactical intelligence stood out during France’s run, making him an appealing option for a side looking to compete across multiple competitions next season.

Liverpool’s interest is not entirely new. The club have been linked with the France international on multiple occasions over the past few seasons, dating back to his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach. After establishing himself at Roma, the midfielder has continued to develop into one of Serie A’s standout players, with his World Cup performances further increasing his market value.

Manchester United have also been linked with Kone

Manchester United are also pushing to reinforce the midfield and have been heavily linked with Kone in recent weeks. Roma, whose contract with him runs until 2029, is not actively looking to part ways but could consider offers if their valuation is met. The Italian club seeks to generate funds for further squad investment, a scenario that has alerted several Premier League clubs, as Liverpool now moves firmly into the conversation following its World Cup scouting mission.

Liverpool’s recruitment team have made extensive use of major international tournaments to identify transfer targets in recent years. With Manchester United also in pursuit, the race for the midfielder is shaping as one of the summer’s key midfield battles.