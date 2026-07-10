Manchester United step up interest in Manu Kone, enquiries made

Manchester United will look to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to an update by Graeme Bailey on TEAMtalk, Manu Kone has emerged as a “serious option” for Manchester United after reports suggested that Aurelien Tchouameni would not leave Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window. AS Roma will be open to cashing in on the 25-year-old midfielder, having slapped a price tag of £50 million on him.

Per Graeme Bailey, intermediaries have spoken to several clubs about a summer move for Kone, with Arsenal also in contention for a deal apart from Manchester United. Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has told the United Stand that the Red Devils have submitted enquiries for the Frenchman, though he has suggested that a deal is contingent on Ederson’s transfer from Atalanta collapsing.

How has Manu Kone fared at AS Roma so far?

Manu Kone has been one of the most reliable midfielders in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in a deal worth a reported £20 million in August 2024. While the 25-year-old rose in prominence during his spell in the Bundesliga, he did not hit the ground running after moving to Italy. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical influence has revitalised his form.

The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manu Kone has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, even though the North London club signed two midfielders last summer. However, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and recent reports have suggested that a summer exit is on the cards for the Dane. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi lost his spot as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season, and Mikel Arteta needs an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. The continued interest is understandable, as they are working to rebuild after parting ways with Casemiro and losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury. While Andrey Santos is reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United, they need at least two more midfielders.

Meanwhile, AS Roma’s asking price of £50 million is not excessive, considering Kone is approaching the prime of his career. Having added new facets to his game, his physical profile and those characteristics make him an appealing target for Premier League clubs that want to sign a top-notch midfielder without a significant outlay.