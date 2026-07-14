Gian Piero Gasperini hints at possible Manu Kone exit as Liverpool enter chase

Liverpool and Manchester United have received a significant boost in pursuit of AS Roma midfield mainstay Manu Kone.

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in chasing Manu Kone, with AS Roma facing Financial Fair Play pressure that could force a summer exit, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The France international has become one of the most sought-after midfielders following an impressive campaign for club and country. While Roma are reluctant to lose one of their standout performers, FFP concerns mean a significant offer could prove difficult to ignore. Speaking to Rai Radio Uno, Gasperini addressed Kone’s development and the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He said via AllRoma.it, “Unlike Malen, he was sidelined for a while due to injury and arrived at the World Cup in better shape. Last year he hadn’t played for France yet, and he managed to earn a starting spot, which shows his true worth. His future? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions are never so precise and defined; they vary from team to team. Roma also needs to balance the books, which have been burdensome in recent years. I hoped that returning to the Champions League would be enough, but it’s clear that financial statements are crucial for clubs. I believe there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

These comments have fuelled speculation that Roma may eventually sanction a sale if the right proposal arrives. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most consistent players in Italy. Last season, he was involved in 37 matches and even contributed towards five goals. He has carried that form into the World Cup, further enhancing his reputation.

Premier League giants are ready to pounce

Roma’s financial constraints have drawn multiple suitors. Manchester United, who abandoned pursuit of Atalanta’s Ederson after concerns over his fitness, are monitoring Kone. They consider him an ideal option to help revamp their midfield post Casemiro’s departure.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also circled, intensifying competition for the 24-year-old’s signature. The Reds are looking at him as a valuable option to strengthen their midfield rotation, due to uncertainty around Curtis Jones’s future amid his links with Inter Milan.

According to reports in Italy, Atletico Madrid recently submitted a €40 million offer for Kone, but Roma rejected the proposal. Roma value the midfielder at around €60 million, largely due to his outstanding performances at the FIFA World Cup. However, previous reports valued Kone closer to €45-50 million, suggesting Roma could ultimately be persuaded to negotiate if an offer around the €50 million mark arrives.

From a financial standpoint, such a deal would represent a substantial profit. Roma signed Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2024 for around €20 million, securing a five-year deal, meaning any transfer fee well above his remaining book value (€12 million) would generate an important capital gain and help the club satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements.