Inter Milan ready to submit improved offer to sign Curtis Jones

Inter Milan are formulating a third bid to try and sign 25-year-old Liverpool academy graduate Curtis Jones this summer.

Inter Milan are preparing to submit an improved bid for Liverpool’s Curtis Jones following two rejected offers. According to TEAMtalk, Inter have reportedly made Jones one of their priority midfield targets and have been working on a deal since January. Their latest proposal, worth £21 million, failed to convince Liverpool, but the Serie A giants are now ready to return with a third bid as they look to break the deadlock.

Liverpool, however, remain firm over their valuation of the England international. The Reds believe Jones is worth around £34 million, citing the inflated transfer market and the eye-catching fees paid for midfielders this summer.

Inter remain in talks with Liverpool to sign Jones

While Liverpool are open to negotiations amid his links with Nottingham Forest, they have made it clear they do not want to approve a sale for less than £30 million. Inter’s next offer is expected to be worth around £25 million, although the Nerazzurri could stretch slightly beyond that if necessary. Even so, there is still a significant gap between the two clubs’ valuations.

Jones has come up the ranks at Liverpool and has been a part of their first team since 2020. While the 25-year-old has been an important squad player, he has never really been a regular starter. With his contract running out in a year’s time, he looks interested in a move away if he is guaranteed a prominent role.

The Liverpool midfielder is understood to be encouraged by Inter’s persistence, and he is open to completing a move to San Siro this summer. Jones is prepared to fight for a starting berth under new manager Andoni Iraola. He reportedly believes his chances of becoming a regular starter would be considerably higher at Inter.

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Liverpool are satisfied with their midfield unit if Jones remains, but are prepared to enter the market for a replacement should he depart, ensuring Andoni Iraola’s squad does not lose depth in the middle of the park. For now, though, Inter’s focus remains on convincing Liverpool to lower their asking price to sell the Englishman.