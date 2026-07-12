Nottingham Forest close to signing Curtis Jones

Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on a move for Curtis Jones, with an agreement understood to be inching closer.

According to FC Inter News, Curtis Jones could be headed to Nottingham Forest as the Midlands club moves closer to finalising terms. The Liverpool star has attracted considerable interest from Inter Milan, but a significant valuation gap between the Italian champions and Liverpool has opened the door for Nottingham Forest to lead the race.

Liverpool have stood firm on their valuation of Curtis Jones, a stance that has proven costly for Inter Milan’s chances. The Italian champions have been chasing the midfielder since last January and saw a summer bid worth €25 million rejected by the Reds, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in June.

The Italian side had also considered signing him on a Bosman deal in 2027, but Liverpool are increasingly likely to sell him this summer rather than risk another homegrown player leaving on a free transfer. Juventus had also been linked with a move, but that interest has cooled, leaving Inter Milan’s ambitions in limbo.

Curtis Jones to Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest have tracked Jones, which makes tactical sense given their need to strengthen a midfield depleted by the sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City. That departure has freed substantial funds which Forest could deploy to sign Jones and bolster Glasner’s midfield options.

Jones made 49 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions last season but remains a depth player rather than a guaranteed starter in their midfield—a role Forest could offer him if he moves.

Will Liverpool offload Curtis Jones?

Liverpool’s homegrown status for Curtis Jones complicates the financial landscape but gives the club considerable leverage in fee negotiations. Liverpool had considered opening contract talks in recent months, although progress has stalled. The midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, fuelling speculation about a summer departure.

An offer from Nottingham Forest will test Liverpool’s resolve and reveal whether the Merseysiders are willing to sell Curtis Jones this summer. If Liverpool’s asking price exceeds Inter Milan’s financial ceiling, Nottingham Forest’s funds from the Anderson sale could prove decisive in negotiations and position them as clear favourites in the race.