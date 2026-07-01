Juventus rival Inter Milan in Curtis Jones chase

Juventus are reportedly thinking about entering the race for Curtis Jones and rival Inter Milan for the Liverpool midfielder’s signature.

According to Caught Offside, Curtis Jones continues to attract more admirers, with Juventus becoming the latest team to enter the race. Inter Milan are still seen as a prime contender, but the Bianconeri could explore the idea of bringing in the Liverpool midfielder amid the possibility that he could leave Anfield.

Curtis Jones’ future remains unresolved at Liverpool, with the chances of him leaving Anfield in the summer increasing. Liverpool had been pondering talks over his future, which might bring new clarity to his situation, but at the moment, the interest is strongest from Italy.

Having come through the Liverpool system, the 25-year-old midfielder has suitors from Italy, with Juventus being the latest to join the race for the Englishman. Jones, who is a homegrown star for the Merseysiders, could bring in a massive profit if Liverpool receive the right fee from suitors, something that may seem difficult, as they are demanding at least £35 million to sell him.

Juventus to enter Curtis Jones race?

Juventus have a strong midfield setup at the moment, but they could still look to strengthen the ranks, as they view Curtis Jones as a viable target. The homegrown Liverpool midfielder is in the final year of his deal at Anfield, which has sparked rumours of a potential departure from the club.

Inter Milan had been chasing his signature since January, but given that the move fell through in the winter window, they have continued to explore the opportunity. Liverpool did reject a bid from the Nerazzurri, as they seek at least £35 million for the homegrown midfielder.

An Inter Milan CEO recently stated that contacts have gone cold, but there is a chance they could revisit the situation if Liverpool were to lower the price point on the £35 million-rated utility man. However, Juventus’ entry adds further pressure, as the Bianconeri could ponder making a sizeable bid to test Liverpool’s resolve.

Liverpool to sell Curtis Jones?

Juventus are also worried about the price point for Jones, as they could look for ways to lower the asking price. Before that, they may need the player’s approval on any potential move, as Jones will probably seek some clarity on his role at the club.

Inter Milan are not expected to lose track, especially if Juventus enter the race, as Liverpool’s final decision on the player is key. There is a possibility he could extend his deal if Liverpool feel the need to secure the 35 million-rated midfielder for longer, but if not, they could re-evaluate their market conditions to sell the homegrown star.