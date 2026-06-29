Nottingham Forest lining up Curtis Jones summer transfer

Nottingham Forest are targeting Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, 25, as they rebuild after Elliot Anderson’s departure.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Nottingham Forest have identified Curtis Jones as a key target, with Liverpool aware of the growing interest. The Reds are understood to value Jones at around £40 million, while the midfielder is entering the final year of his current contract at Anfield.

The Tricky Trees are preparing for an important summer rebuild after agreeing a record-breaking deal to sell Anderson to Manchester City. The proceeds have enabled Vitor Pereira’s side to pursue multiple midfield targets, with Jones now among the leading names on their shortlist.

Jones, a Liverpool academy graduate with more than 200 appearances and domestic trophies, has seen first-team chances limited by midfield competition; many of his 2025/26 appearances came from the bench, prompting speculation over his future.

Interest in Jones is not limited to Nottingham Forest. Inter Milan have tracked the England international throughout the summer and previously submitted an offer that fell well short of Liverpool’s valuation. The Serie A champions remain admirers of the midfielder, but negotiations have stalled due to a sizeable gap between the two clubs’ valuations.

Jones could be a quality signing for Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest believe Jones offers the quality, composure, and Premier League experience to fill Anderson’s absence in midfield. The English midfielder’s ability to operate in central midfield, further forward, or in a deeper role would also offer Vitor Pereira greater tactical flexibility ahead of a campaign expected to include European football.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are not under immediate pressure to sanction a sale. While they are prepared to consider suitable offers this summer, reports indicate they have not completely ruled out reopening contract discussions if Jones remains at the club beyond the transfer window.

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That leaves the door open for either an extension or a departure depending on how negotiations develop in the coming weeks. Forest must now decide whether to meet Liverpool’s £40 million valuation; the outcome will signal their priorities for the midfield rebuild ahead of European football.