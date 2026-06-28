Inter Milan unwilling to pay €40 million to sign Curtis Jones

Inter Milan will hold firm on their ideal valuation of 25-year-old Liverpool homegrown midfielder Curtis Jones, with the Reds demanding €40 million to sell him.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Curtis Jones remains the subject of interest from Inter Milan despite a failed bid worth €25 million. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

However, the Merseyside club’s asking price of €40 million has created a stumbling block for Inter Milan, as per Calciomercato, they are not ready to meet that valuation to secure the Englishman’s services. Meanwhile, the report has also revealed Arsenal as a candidate to sign Jones in the coming weeks.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool player?

Curtis Jones has struggled for consistent playing time since debuting in Liverpool’s first team. The academy graduate has filled a utility role across the pitch, leveraging his versatility and consistency. However, his squad-rotation status has limited his claim to a starting berth, a reality underscored by his contract situation.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. Such a circumstance has attracted interest from many high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What’s next for Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes tactical and logical sense, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after being in a similar position that Jones finds himself in over at Liverpool. Meanwhile, several midfielders aged over 30 may be phased out or sold during the off-seasons.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones a top target for the Nerazzurri. As for Arsenal, despite signing multiple midfielders last summer, the Gunners want to land another this year, as Christian Norgaard faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi lost his spot as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season, forcing Arsenal to seek an alternative form the market.

Also Read: Inter Milan’s summer reset: the five sales that could fund Christian Chivu’s rebuild

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s asking price of €40 million reflects Jones’s experience (200+ appearances, 22 goals, 25 assists) and untapped potential. With Inter unwilling to bridge the gap, Arsenal’s formal interest in the English midfielder may now press the Merseyside club to clarify a deadline for his departure.